Super Bowl: Niners LB Dre Greenlaw believed to have torn Achilles while running onto field

Dre Greenlaw is a significant loss for the Niners against Patrick Mahomes. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The worst injury of Super Bowl LVIII so far didn't happen during a play.

San Francsico 49ers starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw went down with an apparent leg injury while running onto the field after a play. After hopping in excitement a couple of times, Greenlaw took a step forward, then immediately fell down and started clutching his left leg.

He eventually had to be carted off the field at Allegiant Stadium.

Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure himself jogging back onto the field pic.twitter.com/p3nwmTUsfO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Greenlaw was announced as questionable to return with an Achilles' tendon injury. Then he was ruled out for the rest of the game. The bigger concern, though, is what it means for Greenlaw going into next season. An Achilles injury is always bad news, but Greenlaw also missed the Niners' Week 18 game due to Achilles tendinitis.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later reported Greenlaw was believed to have torn his Achilles, an injury that throws his availability for the start of the 2024-25 season into question.

Greenlaw is a significant part of an elite Niners defense. Playing alongside All-Pro Fred Warner, the 26-year-old posted 120 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four passes defended and 1.5 sacks in the regular season. He already had three tackles in a quarter-plus at the Super Bowl.