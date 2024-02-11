The Super Bowl LVIII crowd is loudly pro-49ers

With less than 75 minutes to go until kickoff, Allegiant Stadium is filling up with fans. And most of them are loudly supporting the 49ers.

When the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out for their final pregame warmups, the crowd LOUDLY booed. Which likely fuels Mahomes.

As he said to Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the popular Netflix Quarterback series, "You woke up the wrong mutherf—ker!"

The crowd was very loud, in a positive way, when the 49ers came out for final warmups. As best we can tell, kicker Jake Moody has not been loitering in the vicinity of Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Still, the bear has been poked. Not that it matters. Mahomes has all the incentive he needs from his quest for seven Super Bowl rings. By the end of the night, he could be up to three.