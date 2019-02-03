Super Bowl LIII: Mystery of Gronk's 2018 injuries revealed ahead of kickoff

It wasn’t just your imagination.

Something really wasn’t right with the way Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was playing early on in 2018, and just a few hours ahead of what could be his final NFL game, we finally know what was up.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gronk endured a three-week span where he was diagnosed with Achilles tendonitis and a bulging disc in his back. The injuries occurred between Week 5 and Week 7. It certainly helps explain why the overpowering offensive weapon seemed underwhelming for most of the season. Rapoport said the 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end didn’t begin feeling like himself again until Week 15, but was back on the injury report a week later.

Gronkowski has dealt with back and ankle issues numerous times in his career. It only makes the recurring injuries that much more worrisome. Especially as the 29-year-old mulls retirement.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a catch against Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen during the AFC championship game on Jan. 20 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Even still, he’s been wildly effective when the Patriots needed him most. Gronk has hauled in seven receptions on 12 targets for 104 yards this postseason. He came up clutch late against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship with a 25-yard catch on third-and-5 with time winding down. That set up a New England touchdown toward the end of regulation.

He pulled off a similar feat in overtime with a 15-yard catch on third down in Kansas City territory. Three plays later, the Patriots were onto the Super Bowl.

That’s all despite the fact that Gronkowski finished the regular season with 682 total yards and just three touchdowns in 13 games.

With two weeks off to rest before taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, New England can only hope he’s as close to 100 percent as he can get.

