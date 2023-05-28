Super Bowl 60, Brock Purdy to throw and more 49ers news for Cardinals fans to know

We have come to the end of another week of the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

79ers to host Super Bowl LX

At the league’s spring meeting, it was announced that Super Bowl LX, which will follow the 2025 season, was awarded to the 49ers and will be played in Levis Stadium in Santa Clara.

Brock Purdy can begin throwing

Purdy is recovering from offseason elbow surgery and the best-case scenario appears to be on track.

Purdy was set to begin throwing at the end of May, which puts him hopefully on track to be able to play in Week 1.

49ers announce preseason schedule

The 49ers announced their preseason schedule. They will start on the road against the Raiders and play their final two exhibitions at home.

Brock Purdy is 49ers' most underappreciated player

Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC title game before getting injured and they lost to the Eagles.

Despite his success as a rookie, one analyst considers Purdy the team’s most underappreciated player.

Trey Lance still wants to remain with 49ers

Lance is the subject of trade rumors because the team seems to be set on Purdy being their starting quarterback. Even still, Lance declared he wants to stay with the team.

