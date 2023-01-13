When is Super Bowl 2023: Date, time, TV channel, halftime show, live stream for NFL Super Bowl LVII

The end of the NFL season draws near as the 14 playoff teams prepare for their first postseason hurdle toward Super Bowl LVII. There are 49 different combinations of Super Bowl match-ups, each with its own intriguing storylines and potential legacy.

A lot can happen between now and then, though. But there are some things that won't change. Here is the most important information about Super Bowl 57 in the lead-in to the big game.

Super Bowl 2023 date, time and location

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, has hosted other major football games including two Super Bowls (2008 and 2015) and three college football championship games (2007, 2011, 2016) as well as the 2017 NCAA Final Four and two CONCACAF Gold Cup games (2015 and 2019).

With the Cardinals out of the hunt, this will be the first time since 2019 that the host team won't compete in the playoffs for a Super Bowl. Coincidentally, the past two winners (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and the Los Angeles Rams in 2021) both hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadiums.

How to watch Super Bowl 57

The big game will be televised live on Fox and streamed on the Fox Sports website, the Fox Sports app, and the NFL+ app. Super Bowl 57 can also be streamed live on Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Best odds to win Super Bowl 57

As of Jan. 11, 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds to win Super Bowl LVII at +325, per BetMGM. The next-best are the Buffalo Bills (+400), Philadelphia Eagles (+500) and San Francisco 49ers (+500). The Cincinnati Bengals, who lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl a year ago, have the fifth-best odds at +750.

Who will perform the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna announced in September she will headline the Super Bowl under its new title sponsor, Apple Music. The singer is a nine-time Grammy Award winner who's mostly stayed out of the music industry spotlight since she released her last studio album in 2016. DPS and Roc Nation will produce the show alongside executive producer Jesse Collins and director Hamish Hamilton.

Story continues

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it's an entertainer's dream to be on a stage like that," Rihanna told ET in November. "But it's nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody's watching. And they're rooting for you. And I want to get it right.

"I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage. I want to celebrate the music that I've made."

Who will sign the national anthem?

The NFL has not announced who will sing the national anthem.

How much do tickets cost to attend Super Bowl 57?

As of Jan. 11, 2023, the cheapest tickets for the big game this year are $5,590, according to TickPick.com, with an average price of $8,900.33. That's a lot less than the cheapest tickets for the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium which were listed at $6,434 on SeatGeek.

Future Super Bowl locations

The Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2024 and at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2025.