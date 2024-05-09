Suns part ways with Frank Vogel after getting swept out of playoffs

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns are looking for a new head coach after dismissing Frank Vogel following a disappointing season that ended with the team getting swept out of the playoffs.

Vogel lasted just one season in the desert. Before arriving in Phoenix, Vogel coached the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the NBA championship in 2020. He was fired by the Lakers in 2022.

"As we said at the press conference on May 1, team leadership including myself, Josh Bartelstein, and ownership would be looking across basketball operations to determine what changes needed to be made," Suns President of Basketball Operations and General Manager James Jones said in a statement on May 9. "After a thoughtful review of the season, we concluded that we needed a different head coach for our team. We appreciate Frank’s hard work and commitment. We are here to win a championship and last season was way below our expectations. We will continue to evaluate our operation and make the necessary changes to reach our championship-caliber goals. We all take accountability, and it’s my job, along with Josh and ownership, to build a championship team."

Vogel's ousting comes after owner Mat Ishbia and Suns general manager James Jones held a news conference days after Phoenix was knocked out of the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a weak performance by a franchise that had championship aspirations after assembling the All-Star trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

The Suns’ projected starting five for next season is under contract with Booker, Beal, Durant, center Jusuf Nurkic and guard Grayson Allen. Allen led the league in 3-point shooting percentage this season and averaged a career-high 13.8 points per game, but he suffered a sprained ankle in Game 1 against the Wolves and wasn’t able to contribute much.

The 35-year-old Durant continued to defy age with another stellar season, averaging more than 27 points per game and playing in 75 of 82 games. He’s one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, but it’s also fair to wonder how long he can play at this level.

Booker and Durant are among the 12 players who will represent the U.S. in the Paris Olympics this summer.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.