Suns-Mavericks updates: Phoenix looks for third straight win in return from All-Star break

The Phoenix Suns (33-22) face the Dallas Mavericks (32-23), Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Arizona's Family (Ch. 3) and TNT.

This is the first game back from last weekend's All-Star Game for both teams. It's the first of back-to-back road games for Phoenix and the third meeting between Phoenix and Dallas this season, after splitting their previous two matchups.

The Suns enter the season's second half on a two-game win streak, while the Mavericks won six straight entering the All-Star break. Phoenix's Kevin Durant and Dallas' Luka Doncic were Western Conference starters in the All-Star Game, plus Phoenix's Devin Booker was a reserve.

Phoenix is fifth in the West standings and Dallas is seventh.

Injury reports: Beal questionable, Mavs' Doncic probable

Bradley Beal might miss his second consecutive game for the Suns from left hamstring tightness. He suffered the hamstring injury in Phoenix's 130-125 home win over Sacramento on Feb. 13.

The only other Suns player on their injury report is Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery), who's been out all season.

The Mavericks' Doncic (nose), their starting big Dereck Lively II (nose), and Maxi Kleber (toe) are listed as probable. Their backup guard Dante Exum (knee) is out.

