Suns’ Kevin Durant dazzles in his debut against the Hornets | The Rush

It’s Thursday, March 2, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • Kevin Durant looks solid in his first game as a member of the Phoenix Suns

  • Jalen Carter leaves the NFL combine early after an arrest warrant was issued by the Athens-Clarke County Police department

  • After emerging from the dark, PackersAaron Rodgers seemingly leaves everyone else in it

