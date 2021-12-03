Suns hold off Pistons to set franchise record with 18th consecutive win without injured Devin Booker

PHOENIX — History made.

The Phoenix Suns won a franchise-record 18th consecutive game Thursday night as they topped the Detroit Pistons 114-103 at Footprint Center. The Suns (19-3) broke the previous record of 17 in a row set in 2006-07. That team also won 15 consecutive games.

Minus Devin Booker, Phoenix limited Detroit (4-18) to 18 points in the first quarter in building a 30-18 lead. The two-time All-Star missed Thursday's game after suffering a left hamstring strain in Tuesday's win over Golden State.

Phoenix led 69-51 at halftime. Seven Suns reached double figures as Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson each scored a game-high 19 points off the bench.

Whenever Monty Williams says something is "really cool," that means it's a big deal.



So while he takes it game-by-game, Williams is very happy about #Suns winning a franchise record 18th consecutive game Thursday vs. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/83imSSVSEf — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 3, 2021

Landry Shamet, who got the start for Booker, scored 14. His fourth 3 gave Phoenix a 109-99 lead with 1:57 left.

Jerami Grant paced Detroit with a game-high 34 points as the Pistons went on a 17-0 run to cut the lead to one at 80-79 before Phoenix answered in closing out the game.

The Suns and Warriors (18-3) will meet again Friday in San Francisco in the second of three games within 30 days. The third matchup between the NBA's top two teams is on Christmas Day in Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns win 18th straight game to set franchise record