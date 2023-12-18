Suns guard Bradley Beal to miss 2 weeks with ankle sprain in latest injury

Beal rolled his right ankle hard after landing on Donte DiVincenzo's foot in their loss to the Knicks on Friday

Bradley Beal is sidelined again.

Beal will miss at least the next two weeks while recovering from a sprained ankle, the Phoenix Suns said Monday. He will be evaluated again in the first week of January.

Beal went down in the Suns’ 139-122 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday after he landed on Donte DiVincenzo’s foot when coming down from a shot in the first quarter. Beal hit the court hard and grabbed his right ankle instantly, clearly in pain. He remained on the ground for quite some time while the team's medical staff attended to him.

Beal eventually took his free throws, but then left for the locker room and did not return. DiVincenzo was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul on the play.

Bradley Beal twisted his ankle on this play…Hope he’s ok. 🙏



pic.twitter.com/qJYIqikYmj — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 16, 2023

Beal had six points and one assist in five minutes in that loss. He’s averaged 14.7 points per game this season, though he’s appeared in just six games while dealing with a back injury to start the season.

Beal made his debut alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker for the first time last week after various injuries kept that Big 3 off the court together. Beal was traded to the Suns this past offseason after he spent the first 11 years of his career with the Washington Wizards.

Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries. (Rick Scuteri/USA Today)

If Beal is able to return in just two weeks, he could be back in time for any of the Suns' four home games in the first week of January. At best, that would mean he'd miss about six games. The Suns have lost four of their last six contests headed into Tuesday night's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. They hold a 14-12 record.