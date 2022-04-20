Suns' Devin Booker leaves Game 2 with hamstring injury as Pelicans win to even series

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns lost more than just Game 2 of their first round series Tuesday night.

Devin Booker experienced right hamstring tightness in the third quarter after a 31-point first half and sat out the entire fourth quarter of a 125-114 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans before a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center.

Suns coach Monty Williams said he believes Booker aggravated the hamstring trying to get back on transition defense.

Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 37 points as the series is knotted headed to New Orleans for Friday's Game 3.

After a 31-point first half, Booker took just one shot in the third quarter as New Orleans went into the fourth up seven points. He was ruled out for the rest of the game in the fourth.

Booker missed seven games in the regular season with a left hamstring strain and four more in the NBA's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. The Suns went 8-3 in those games.

Booker hit 7-of-10 from 3-point range in the first half. His career playoff high for made 3s in a game was eight, set in Game 6 of last year’s first round against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the Suns down 43-42 with 4:44 left in the first half, Booker scored 15 of team’s last 19 points and hit three from deep during that stretch, including the final one coming from 29-feet to give Phoenix a 61-56 halftime lead. Mikal Bridges accounted for the other four points.

"If we have to play without Book, next man up," Williams said after the game.

Suns point guard Chris Paul echoed his coach's sentiments.

“We’ve got guys that are more than capable of stepping up,” Paul said. “Book was killing. He was having a big-time game, but it is what it is.”

Story continues

Phoenix won Game 1 on Sunday as Booker scored 25 points.

Follow Duane Rankin on Twitter @DuaneRankin.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Devin Booker injures hamstring as Suns lose Game 2 vs. Pelicans