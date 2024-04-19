Sunderland v Millwall: Key stats
Sunderland are unbeaten across their last five league games against Millwall (W1 D4), with three of the last four meetings between these two sides finishing 1-1.
Millwall have won just one of their last ten away league games against Sunderland (D3 L6), whilst two of the Lions’ losses in that time have seen them concede exactly six goals.
Sunderland have failed to win any of their last five home league games (D2 L3); the Black Cats haven’t endured a longer such run since a run of six matches which ended in January 2021.
Millwall have lost each of their last three away league games and will be looking to avoid recording four in succession for the first time since September 2019.
Former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore has scored two goals in his last three league appearances for Millwall, after only netting once across his first 28 Championship outings this season.