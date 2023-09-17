Sunday Night Football: Terron Armstead, Jonathan Jones among Dolphins-Patriots inactives

The Dolphins won’t have two of their key players as they take on the Patriots for Sunday Night Football.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead and linebacker Jaelan Phillips are both inactive after they were questionable for the contest. Armstead was listed with back, ankle, and knee injuries and was limited all week. Phillips was just added to the injury report on Friday with a back issue as a limited participant in the day’s practice.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, receiver Cedrick Wilson, defensive back Elijah Campbell, and tight end Julian Hill are also inactive for Miami. The Dolphins have listed Thompson as their emergency third quarterback.

For New England, Mike Onwenu, Cole Strange, and DeVante Parker are all active.

But cornerback Jonathan Jones, safety Ameer Speed, outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, offensive tackle Sidy Sow, offensive tackle Trent Brown, receiver Kayshon Boutte, and defensive tackle Sam Roberts are inactive.

Jones popped up on the injury report on Thursday as limited with an ankle injury. He then did not practice on Friday.