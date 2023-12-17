Sunday Night Football: Ravens vs. Jaguars score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Lamar Jackson is looking to keep the Ravens on the winning track in Week 15. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Baltimore Ravens' path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC is pretty clear: Win out, and you've got it. Following the Miami Dolphins' loss in Week 14, the Ravens are the only 10-win team in the AFC. If the season ended today, Baltimore would be the top seed in the AFC.

But Week 15 will present a challenge. The 8-5 Jacksonville Jaguars are also in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC, though would need some help to get there, especially after a loss in Week 14.

Can Lamar Jackson keep the Ravens on track? Or will the Jaguars bounce back in a big way against the best team in the AFC?

