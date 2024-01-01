Jason Owens
Sunday Night Football: Packers roll past Vikings, control playoff path in season finale vs. Bears
With their playoff path in their hands, the Green Bay Packers cruised past the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday behind a four-touchdown game from Jordan Love.
They'll face the rival Chicago Bears in their season finale next week. If they win, they make the playoffs.
The 33-10 loss didn't eliminate the Vikings. But they'll need to a lot to go their way in Week 18. They'll have to beat the Lions, then need the Bears to beat the Packers and the Cardinals to beat the Seahawks. Then, they'll have to count on either the Panthers to beat the Bucs or the Falcons to beat the Saints. Otherwise, their season will be over.
Green Bay gets a first down on a 47-yard pass from backup QB Sean Clifford to Bo Melton and can run out the clock. Packers win, 33-10 and face the Bears next week with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.
- Jason Owens
- Jason Owens
Once this win is final, the Packers will simply need to beat the rival Chicago Bears next week to secure a playoff spot.
- Jason Owens
Packers eat 7:55 of game clock and kick a field goal to extend lead to 33-10.
- Jason Owens
Vikings convert the turnover into points with a touchdown pass from Nick Mullens to tight end Johnny Mundt. Packers lead, 30-10 early in the fourth quarter.
Mullens to Mundt for the @Vikings TD
📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/IDYNdi9Tdo
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
Nice special teams play here by Najee Thompson to force a turnover in the fourth quarter for the Vikings. Too little too late barring a historic comeback.
Najee Thompson aka "a young Matthew Slater" 🐐
📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/lIPEFqti45
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
Jayden Reed's night is done after he caught two touchdowns.
#Packers injury update: WR Jayden Reed (chest) has been ruled out.
RB AJ Dillon (stinger) is questionable to return. #GBvsMIN
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
It's a boat race. Jordan Love finds Bo Melton four his fourth touchdown of the night, and the Packers lead, 30-3 late in the third.
Jordan Loves those one-footed throws 😤
📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/l7sF4gVZQs
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
The Vikings moved the ball with Mullens, but turned the ball over on downs at the Green Bay nine-yard line. Packers still lead 23-3 midway through the third quarter.
- Ryan Young
Nick Mullens isn't wasting any time
3rd & anything, doesn't matter with @JJettas2.
📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/65qDtzzgvB
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
- Ryan Young
The Vikings are going with Nick Mullens to start the second half. Jaren Hall went just 5-of-10 with an INT in the first half
The Vikings have benched Jaren Hall.
Nick Mullens is in at QB. pic.twitter.com/NGzgQz4wxh
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
Jordan Love is delivering with Green Bay's playoff hopes at stake.
Jordan Love at the half:
▪️ 14/21
▪️ 180 YDS
▪️ 3 TOT TD
Packers lead 23-3 👀 pic.twitter.com/1RjiY7Qzz1
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
Green Bay makes Minnesota pay. Jayden Reed scores his second touchdown of the day with 8 seconds left in the half. Packers lead 23-3 after missing the extra point.
Jayden Reed's second TD of the first half! @Packers take a 23-3 lead
📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/ot9CR0RipK
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
The Vikings gamble backfires. Jaren Hall fumbles on a strip-sack, and the Packers now have a chance for more points before halftime.
Preston Smith forces it out!
📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/GFR74toGmv
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
The Vikings have the ball back at their own 38-yard line with 39 seconds left in the half. Down 17-3, they're not kneeling on the ball. Looking to score before halftime.
- Jason Owens
Jordan Love extends the ball just over the goal line, and the Packers lead 17-3 late in the second quarter.
Jordan Love lays out for the touchdown!
📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/tKVChsYux3
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
Vikings respond with a 40-yard drive capped by a Greg Joseph field goal to get on the board. Packers lead, 10-3 early in the second quarter.
- Jason Owens
The Packers turned over the ball on downs on fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 24. Jordan Love missed Bo Melton on a risky play-action pass near the end zone.
- Jason Owens
Jordan Love finds Jayden in the end zone to make the Vikings pay for the turnover. 10-0, Green Bay late in the first quarter.
Jordan Love to Jayden Reed for the seventh time this year!
📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/edDNVK1f9y
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
Johnny Mundt can't handle the pass from Jaren Hall that's thrown behind him. Corey Ballentine picks it off so the Packers up in Vikings territory.
Tipped and picked by the @packers!
📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/AKgc0t3ePI
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins.
Shirtless Kirk Cousins leads the #SKOL chant in Minnesota 😭
📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/keO8s6maVq
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
The Packers are on the board first with a field goal. Drive stalls after a 19-yard Aaron Jones run puts Green Bay in the red zone. 3-0, Packers midway through the first quarter.
- Jason Owens
Defense winning early. Packers and Vikings trade 3-and-outs to start the game. Packers have the ball again after a touchback in a 0-0 game.
- Jason Owens
The Packers have won the toss and chosen to receive.
- Ryan Young
Turn us up, @carrieunderwood ! 🎤🎶
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2024
- Ryan Young
- Ryan Young
Must-win game for the Packers and Vikings!
📺: NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/iIwR40FSbQ
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2024
- Ryan Young
Neither team can clinch tonight, but a win is critical
If the @Packers win out, they're in the #NFLPlayoffs.
If the @Vikings win out, they're in the #NFLPlayoffs.
Tonight's game means everything.
📺: #GBvsMIN -- 8:20pm ET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hVmvF8GunV
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
- Ryan Young
NYE 🤝 SNF
📸: https://t.co/YZ0zJsrNuh#GBvsMIN | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/vPlyX0IgFg
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 1, 2024
- Ryan Young
Packers inactives:
Who's in & who's out for Week 17. 👀#GBvsMIN inactives list 📝: https://t.co/JRPdkQcEfn pic.twitter.com/QcskvT5bSg
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 31, 2023
- Ryan Young
Vikings inactives:
#GBvsMIN inactives pic.twitter.com/zxNg4z7rij
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 31, 2023