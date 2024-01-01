Sunday Night Football: Packers roll past Vikings, control playoff path in season finale vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

With their playoff path in their hands, the Green Bay Packers cruised past the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday behind a four-touchdown game from Jordan Love.

They'll face the rival Chicago Bears in their season finale next week. If they win, they make the playoffs.

The 33-10 loss didn't eliminate the Vikings. But they'll need to a lot to go their way in Week 18. They'll have to beat the Lions, then need the Bears to beat the Packers and the Cardinals to beat the Seahawks. Then, they'll have to count on either the Panthers to beat the Bucs or the Falcons to beat the Saints. Otherwise, their season will be over.