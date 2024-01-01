Advertisement
Sunday Night Football: Packers roll past Vikings, control playoff path in season finale vs. Bears

Yahoo Sports Staff
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

With their playoff path in their hands, the Green Bay Packers cruised past the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday behind a four-touchdown game from Jordan Love.

They'll face the rival Chicago Bears in their season finale next week. If they win, they make the playoffs.

The 33-10 loss didn't eliminate the Vikings. But they'll need to a lot to go their way in Week 18. They'll have to beat the Lions, then need the Bears to beat the Packers and the Cardinals to beat the Seahawks. Then, they'll have to count on either the Panthers to beat the Bucs or the Falcons to beat the Saints. Otherwise, their season will be over.

    Green Bay gets a first down on a 47-yard pass from backup QB Sean Clifford to Bo Melton and can run out the clock. Packers win, 33-10 and face the Bears next week with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

    The Bears are on a hot streak and surely don't intend to make the Packers' lives easy.

    Once this win is final, the Packers will simply need to beat the rival Chicago Bears next week to secure a playoff spot.

    Packers eat 7:55 of game clock and kick a field goal to extend lead to 33-10.

    Vikings convert the turnover into points with a touchdown pass from Nick Mullens to tight end Johnny Mundt. Packers lead, 30-10 early in the fourth quarter.

    Nice special teams play here by Najee Thompson to force a turnover in the fourth quarter for the Vikings. Too little too late barring a historic comeback.

    Jayden Reed's night is done after he caught two touchdowns.

    It's a boat race. Jordan Love finds Bo Melton four his fourth touchdown of the night, and the Packers lead, 30-3 late in the third.

    The Vikings moved the ball with Mullens, but turned the ball over on downs at the Green Bay nine-yard line. Packers still lead 23-3 midway through the third quarter.

    Nick Mullens isn't wasting any time

    The Vikings are going with Nick Mullens to start the second half. Jaren Hall went just 5-of-10 with an INT in the first half

    Jordan Love is delivering with Green Bay's playoff hopes at stake.

    Green Bay makes Minnesota pay. Jayden Reed scores his second touchdown of the day with 8 seconds left in the half. Packers lead 23-3 after missing the extra point.

    The Vikings gamble backfires. Jaren Hall fumbles on a strip-sack, and the Packers now have a chance for more points before halftime.

    The Vikings have the ball back at their own 38-yard line with 39 seconds left in the half. Down 17-3, they're not kneeling on the ball. Looking to score before halftime.

    Jordan Love extends the ball just over the goal line, and the Packers lead 17-3 late in the second quarter.

    Vikings respond with a 40-yard drive capped by a Greg Joseph field goal to get on the board. Packers lead, 10-3 early in the second quarter.

    The Packers turned over the ball on downs on fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 24. Jordan Love missed Bo Melton on a risky play-action pass near the end zone.

    Jordan Love finds Jayden in the end zone to make the Vikings pay for the turnover. 10-0, Green Bay late in the first quarter.

    Johnny Mundt can't handle the pass from Jaren Hall that's thrown behind him. Corey Ballentine picks it off so the Packers up in Vikings territory.

    Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins.

    The Packers are on the board first with a field goal. Drive stalls after a 19-yard Aaron Jones run puts Green Bay in the red zone. 3-0, Packers midway through the first quarter.

    Defense winning early. Packers and Vikings trade 3-and-outs to start the game. Packers have the ball again after a touchback in a 0-0 game.

    The Packers have won the toss and chosen to receive.

    Neither team can clinch tonight, but a win is critical

    Packers inactives:

    Vikings inactives: