Sunday Night Football: Packers lead Chiefs 14-6 at halftime

The Packers scored on their first two possessions. The Chiefs scored on their first two possessions.

The difference was Green Bay scored two touchdowns, and Kansas City kicked two field goals. The Packers lead 14-3 at halftime.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns in completing 13 of 16 passes. He hit tight end Ben Sims for a 1-yard score with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter. It was Sims’ first career touchdown pass. On the Packers’ second drive, Love found Christian Watson for a 9-yard score with 10:39 left until halftime.

The Packers have 193 yards.

Running back AJ Dillon has 39 yards on nine carries, and tight end Tucker Kraft and Watson both have three catches for 37 yards.

The Packers got to the Kansas City 39 on their final drive of the half before punting, and the Chiefs took a knee to run out the clock.

The Chiefs have 138 yards.

Patrick Mahomes went 9-of-11 for 83 yards, with Travis Kelce catching two for 33. Isiah Pacheco has seven carries for 54 yards.