Sunday Night Football: Packers CB Jaire Alexander is inactive

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander will not play in Sunday Night Football.

Alexander is among the team's six inactives.

He has now missed seven of Green Bay's 12 games with back and shoulder injuries. His last appearance came in Green Bay's 20-3 win over the Rams on Nov. 5.

Alexander was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable to play.

The Packers' other inactives are running back Aaron Jones (knee), linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., offensive tackle Caleb Jones, tight end Josiah Deguara (hip) and receiver Samori Toure.

Outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (neck) is active. He was questionable.

The Chiefs' inactives are running back Jerick McKinnon (groin), defensive back Nic Jones, defensive lineman BJ Thompson, offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, defensive lineman Neil Farrell and defensive lineman Malik Herring.