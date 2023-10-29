Sunday Night Football: Joshua Palmer active, Gerald Everett inactive vs. Bears

The Chargers will have one of their key offensive players on the field for Sunday night's game against the Bears. But another is inactive.

Los Angeles receiver Josh Palmer is active after he was listed as questionable with a knee injury. Tight end Gerald Everett (hip) is inactive. He was a full participant on Friday after missing Wednesday's session and being limited on Thursday.

L.A. will also have safety Alohi Gilman, who's been out since suffering a heel injury in Week 3.

For the Bears, quarterback Justin Fields is inactive again as he deals with a thumb injury. He was previously ruled out.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson and center Lucas Patrick are both active after they were listed as questionable.

Los Angeles’ inactives are Everett, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, running back Elijah Dotson, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, defensive lineman Christopher Hinton, and receiver Alex Erickson.

Chicago’s inactives are Fields, cornerback Terell Smith, defensive lineman Dominique Robinson, safety Jaquan Brisker, and right guard Nate Davis.