Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Cowboys score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

The Cowboys have averaged 42 points and held opponents to 18 per game since losing in Philly in Week 9

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys can get themselves into a tie with the Eagles if they win Sunday night. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have been waiting for this rematch against Philadelphia Eagles for over a month. Ever since they lost 28-23 in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field, Dallas has seemingly been seething.

In the four games they've played since that loss in Philly, the Cowboys have averaged 42 points per game. They failed to score 40 points in just one of them. Their opponents have scored an average of 18 points, and only one of them managed to score over 20. Though it's probably worth mentioning that three of their last four opponents were the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders.

All three of those teams have losing records. Their Week 13 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, dropped to 6-6 after they lost 41-35. But regardless of the opponent, the Cowboys are ready for this matchup.

But are the Eagles? They got tossed around like a rag doll against the San Francisco 49ers last week, losing 42-19. They looked disorganized and tired. That makes sense; they're approaching the end of a rough six-game gauntlet that actually started with the Cowboys. They've got to beat the Cowboys to stay ahead in the NFC East, because if they lose they'll both have 10-3 records. That 5-0 start feels pretty far away now.

A lot is on the line Sunday night. May the best team win. Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Sunday Night Football.