Sunday Night Football: Broncos vs. Patriots score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Russell Wilson needs to lead the Broncos to a win in Week 16 to stay in the playoff race in the AFC. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos desperately need a win in Week 16 to stay in the playoff race. The team found itself in good position prior to Week 15, but a dreadful loss to the Detroit Lions dropped Denver down to 7-7.

That's an issue in the AFC, where six different teams have 7 or 8 wins. All six of those teams remain in the thick of the playoff hunt, though the Broncos are the longest shot in that group to actually get in. A win over the New England Patriots wouldn't push the Broncos into a playoff spot, but would keep the team in the hunt.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Sunday Night Football in Week 16.