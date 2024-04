Sun-Star’s Best: Le Grand High’s Ava Avila wins Prep of the Week poll

Le Grand High freshman Ava Avila helped lead the way for the Bulldogs in wins over Mariposa and Gustine.

Avila went 4 for 8 with two doubles and six RBIs in the pair of wins.

Avila won the Merced Sun-Star Prep Athlete of the Week Poll.

The Bulldogs freshman received 67% of the total votes to earn the honor.

El Capitan swimmer Brooklyn Ramsey finished second with 25% of the votes.