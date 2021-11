Associated Press

The Denver Broncos still haven't found a way to rule the AFC West again but they can crown themselves kings of the NFC East with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Coming off a clobbering of the Cowboys in Dallas that was as comprehensive as it was confounding, the Broncos would head into their bye at 6-4 if they can take care of Jalen Hurts and an Eagles team that isn't quite as bad as its 3-6 record might imply. Not since sweeping the NFC North in 2015 on their way to winning Super Bowl 50 have the Broncos gone 4-0 against the NFC division on their schedule.