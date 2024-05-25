Stuttgart sign defender Chabot from relegated Cologne

Cologne's Jeff Chabot gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Heidenheim vs 1. FC Cologne at Voith Arena. Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart confirmed the signing of centre back Jeff Chabot from relegated Cologne on Saturday. Harry Langer/dpa

Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart confirmed the signing of centre back Jeff Chabot from relegated Cologne on Saturday.

Stuttgart said that Chabot will receive a contract until 2028, with the transfer fee estimated €4 million ($4.3 million).

Chabot, 26, had said earlier in the week that he was leaving Cologne amid speculation he would join Stuttgart, who played a strong season to finish second behind Bayer Leverkusen and qualify for the next Champions League.

“I’m looking forward to taking on a new challenge at VfB Stuttgart and having the chance to play at the highest level in Europe, in the Champions League,” Chabot said in a club statement.

“That’s something that I’ve always hoped for, and I’m delighted that this dream is coming true for me at a club with great history."

Sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth said that Chabot "is set to play a key role in our back line. The experience, mindset and quality that he brings mean that we are already better equipped to compete on three fronts next season.”

Chabot is the latest new Stuttgart signing, following Nick Woltemade from Werder Bremen, Yannik Keitel from Freiburg, Stefan Drljaca from Dynamo Dresden and Justin Diehl, who also arrives from Cologne.

Stuttgart have also made the loan deals of Jamie Leweling from Union Berlin and Leonidas Stergiou from Swiss side St Gallen.

But there is uncertainty about the future of star players Serhou Guirassy, Deniz Undav and Chris Führich.

Undav played on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion which has ended. Guirassy and Führich reportedly have release clauses in their contracts and have been linked with other clubs, with Führich said to lean towards a move to Bayern Munich.