Studs and duds from Packers’ 38-10 loss to Buccaneers in Week 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers introduced the Green Bay Packers to the loss column for the first time in the 2020 season, using two crucial takeaways and 28 points in the second quarter to turn a 10-0 Packers lead into a runaway 38-10 win on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Flying high into the bye week at 4-0, the Packers were dealt decisive losses on both sides of the football in Tampa Bay.

Here are the studs and duds from the Packers’ 38-10 loss to the Bucs in Week 6:

Studs

LT David Bakhtiari: Tasked with blocking Jason Pierre-Paul, Bakhtiari did his job admirably before exiting the contest in the third quarter with a chest injury. He didn’t allow a pressure over 29 pass-blocking snaps. Pierre-Paul is a physical veteran rusher with a toolbox full of moves and countermoves, but Bakhtiari had answers, even when Pierre-Paul gained ground at times. The Packers are hopeful Bakhtiari avoided a serious injury.

CB Jaire Alexander: Teams just aren’t attacking No. 23. Chris Godwin beat him once on a well-run outbreaking route for 25 yards, but that was just about it. Mike Evans didn’t have a catch with Alexander in coverage. The Packers’ ascending cornerback also blew up an early screen pass and later dumped Ronald Jones in the open field after a 2-yard gain.

DL Montravius Adams: Don’t fault Adams for giving up a first-down catch to Rob Gronkowski. The blitz better get home if a defensive coordinator is dropping a 300-pound defensive lineman into coverage. It didn’t, so Tom Brady had an easy completion with Adams trailing. Against the run, Adams had disruptive moments once again. On back-to-back plays, he dumped Ronald Jones for a loss and then penetrated to create another stop of LeSean McCoy. Adams, who had one of the Packers’ five pressures, wasn’t overmatched in battles with Ali Marpet.

CB Chandon Sullivan: The Packers’ nickel corner had his share of one-on-one matchups with Chris Godwin and survived fine. Godwin probably had Sullivan beat for a conversion on third down in the first half but Tom Brady was off the mark when Sullivan disrupted Godwin at the top of the route. More notably, Sullivan made three impactful tackles, including two stops in the run game and a nice tackle on tight end Cameron Brate in the open field after three yards.

Duds

Oct 18, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the third quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

QB Aaron Rodgers: After four games of MVP-caliber play to open the season, Rodgers and the foundations of his red-hot start – like decisiveness, accuracy and aggressiveness – crumbled, quickly. He consistently held the football, completed 45.7 percent of his passes, went 0-for-5 on throws over 20 yards in the air and took four sacks and another dozen or so hits. The pressure got to him early and clearly affected him the rest of the way. His two interceptions in the second quarter turned the game sharply Tampa Bay’s way, and Rodgers wasn’t able to regain any kind of momentum. Whereas he didn’t have a turnover-worthy play the first four games, Rodgers tossed five passes on Sunday capable of being intercepted. Counting the four sacks, the Packers averaged 3.3 net yards per attempt with Rodgers in the game. The Bucs confused him for much of the afternoon with different coverages and aggressive blitzes.

RT Billy Turner: The Packers right tackle had issues with Shaq Barrett on the edge, giving up a team-high six pressures and a sack. Barrett’s a tough customer. He’s immediately threatening with explosiveness off the ball, and savvy with his hands on counter moves. The Bucs did impressive work looping on stunts around Turner and Lucas Patrick on the right side. By the second half, the Packers were giving Turner help with chips from backs and tight ends staying in to pass protect.

Story continues