Studs and duds from No. 23 Texas’ 38-25 victory over Baylor
No. 23 Texas concluded the regular season with a 38-25 victory over in-state foe Baylor. Steve Sarkisian’s group used a gritty ground game and sound defense to come out with the senior day win.
Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson took over the football game in the second half. The duo combined for over 250 yards of offense and four touchdowns. The majority of those yards came after halftime.
Linebackers Jaylan Ford and Demarvion Overshown lead another outstanding defensive performance for the Longhorns. Ford continued his All-Big 12 level season with 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and a crucial interception. Overshown added a team-high 14 tackles and a sack to the effort.
The win puts the Longhorns at 8-4 on the 2022 campaign. Texas awaits its postseason fate pending the Kansas vs. Kansas State results on Saturday night. A Jayhawks win would set Texas up with a rematch against TCU in the Big 12 championship game next week.
Here is a look at the studs and duds from Texas’ much-needed win over Baylor.
STUD: RB Bijan Robinson
STUD: RB Roschon Johnson
DUD: Pass protection
STUD: LB Jaylan Ford
STUD: Second half defense
DUD: Baylor QB Blake Shapen
