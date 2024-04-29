Striker Wilson among three released by Port Vale

Former England Under-21 forward James Wilson has scored 23 goals in 105 appearances for Port Vale [Getty Images]

Port Vale are releasing out-of-contract trio James Wilson, Jayson Leutwiler and Gavin Massey following the club's relegation to League Two.

Former Manchester United striker Wilson top-scored for Vale in all competitions in his first season at the club in 2021-22, including a goal in their 3-0 win over Mansfield Town in the League Two play-off final.

Ex-Canada international Leutwiler joined the Valiants on a one-year contract from Oldham Athletic at the start of this season but did not make a league appearance for the club.

Winger Massey signed after Vale's promotion, producing three goals and four assists in 81 league appearances.

Vale are discussing new deals with left-back Deklan Wynne and striker Uche Ikpeazu, while Andrew Buah, Arron Davies, Jack Shorrock and Rhys Walters have been offered first-year professional contracts.

"Conversations will be had over the coming weeks and days and we'll see if we can get them tied down for next season," manager Darren Moore told BBC Radio Stoke after Vale finished second-bottom with a 0-0 draw at home to Cambridge United on Saturday.

"The clock's ticking for next season and we've got some work to do. We want to bring the right players here who can take the team forward.

"We conceded too many goals and didn't score enough goals - that was there for all to see, in terms of the dynamics of the team."

Vale have won two and lost 11 of their 17 matches since Moore's appointment in February.