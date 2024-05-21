Striker Bodin announces departure from Oxford

Billy Bodin scored 17 goals in 89 league games for Oxford [Rex Features]

Oxford United forward Billy Bodin has announced he is leaving the club following their promotion to the Championship for next season.

The 32-year-old, who signed from Preston North End in 2021, signed a new two-year contract in June 2022.

Bodin scored five goals in 36 games in League One this season with 17 of appearances from the bench.

Although he came on in the first leg of the U's play-off semi-final against Peterborough, he did not play in the second leg or the final win over Bolton at Wembley.

The once-capped former Wales international said on X, formerly Twitter, "it was hard finding myself out the team for the back end of the season" but added "nine goals [in all competitions] and a promotion was all worth it".

"A big thank you to all my team mates and a big thank you to the fans for your support over the last three years - all the best next season."