Storms delay Flying Pig events Saturday. Will we see more of the same for Sunday's races?

After a heavy thunderstorm delayed all of the Flying Pig's Saturday races until the afternoon, runners in the half and full marathons can look forward to drier conditions Sunday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely sweep through the Cincinnati area Saturday night, mainly before 11 p.m. However, they are likely to taper off well before the marathon's 6:30 a.m. start time Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

While we're not expecting any washouts, the chances of rain this weekend should be taken into account for planning outdoor activities. pic.twitter.com/ZO2gbgZxzo — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 4, 2024

Temperatures at the start of the races will be in the low 60s and will creep into the low 70s by noon. The high for the day is expected to reach around 80 degrees. While rain is not likely, the relative humidity will be high early in the morning, estimated to be 97% at 7 a.m.

More: Never 'boar-ing': The Cincinnati Enquirer's 2024 Flying Pig Marathon coverage

Related: 'Back to the race I love.' Caroline Keating returns to Flying Pig after heart surgery

Additionally, skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the entire day and winds will range from 6 to 9 mph.

The chances for showers and thunderstorms won't return until the afternoon, mainly between 3 and 5 p.m., but will linger until 8 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

More: Flying Pig Marathon saw rain, thunderstorms in 2023. What happens if it rains this year?

In 2023, Flying Pig runners endured heavy rain, and a non-mandatory shelter-in-place order was issued mid-race.

Jackie Reau, CEO of Game Day Communications, told The Enquirer in an email that race officials will closely monitor the weather with local meteorologists and the event's medical director. If there are updates about the race, runners will be alerted via email, social media and through the Pig Works app.

No refunds will be issued in case of a weather cancellation, according to the event's website. The Flying Pig has never been canceled due to weather.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. In the evening, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The evening will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers are likely in evening and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Rain not likely until after Flying Pig Marathon