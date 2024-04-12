Stone's Vitous honored by NFHS, TSSAA

Apr. 11—Shelby Vitous, a three-sport standout at Stone Memorial High School, was recently honored for her exemplary character and sportsmanship in athletics with the National Federation of State High Schools Associations Award of Excellence for Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity.

This honor, established in tandem by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA), is intended to applaud student-athletes who take extraordinary strides in manifesting exceptional character in their athletic pursuits.