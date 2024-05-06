Stockport captain Madden to leave League Two champions

Stockport County captain Paddy Madden has scored 65 goals in 155 appearances for the Hatters [Rex Features]

Stockport County captain Paddy Madden is leaving the League Two champions after failing to agree a new contract with the club.

The 34-year-old scored 65 goals in 155 appearances for the Hatters and has scored four hat-tricks in all competitions this season.

Madden scored 17 goals as County won the title by four points ahead of Wrexham.

The Irishman joined Stockport in March 2021 and won the National League title in his first full season with the club, scoring 23 league goals.

"The club can confirm that captain Paddy Madden will depart Edgeley Park in the summer. Unfortunately, both parties could not come to a satisfactory agreement," Stockport said in a statement on their website.

"The Irishman's place as a club legend is already assured, having hit 65 goals – making him the 10th highest goal scorer in our history."

Madden began his career in English football at Carlisle in 2011 before moving to Yeovil on loan the following year and making the move permanent in 2013.

He moved to Scunthorpe in 2014, then in League One, where he played 196 games and scored 60 goals.

A further 53 goals in 149 appearances for Fleetwood Town followed before he made the move to Stockport.

Todd Kane, Ryan Croasdale, Myles Hippolyte, Jordan Smith, Bobby Jones, Taylor McMahon and Christian Mulindwa will also leave the club.

Stockport said Ryan Rydel, Cody Johnson, Ben Hinchliffe, Macauley Southam Hales, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Antoni Sarcevic were negotiating new deals.

Meanwhile, Ben Knight, Rhys Bennett, Lewis Cass, Louie Barry, Rico Richards and Ethan Bristow have returned to their parents clubs after the completion of their loans.