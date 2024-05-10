Stipe Miocic expects MSG return in November: ‘I don’t care about the title, I just want to fight Jon Jones’

Stipe Miocic will wait as long as he has to for the Jon Jones fight to happen.

Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) was scheduled to challenge heavyweight champion Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) last November in the UFC 295 headliner, but the fight was scrapped when “Bones” withdrew after tearing his pectoral tendon. Jones later underwent surgery on his left elbow.

In the meantime, Tom Aspinall knocked out Sergei Pavlovich to claim the interim title at UFC 295. However, despite Aspinall’s eagerness to unify the heavyweight belts, Jones is adamant that Miocic is next, and Miocic feels the same way.

“You’re damn right, that’s what I want,” Miocic said on the “JAXXON PODCAST.” “I’m going to wait. I don’t care. I want that fight.”

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Miocic gave Aspinall his flowers and didn’t rule out the possibility of fighting him if he can get past Jones. However, Miocic is solely focused on Jones – even more than the belt.

“Tom’s a good champion. He’s a great champion,” Miocic said. “He’s tough – not up-and-coming, but young and hungry. We’ll get to that road when we have to, but I want Jon Jones. I don’t care about the title – I just want to fight Jon Jones.

“It can be just me and him fighting. … Just don’t let him dictate what he wants – any fight, not just Jon Jones. Don’t let them dictate what they want to do. You let them do what they want, then that’s the end of the road for you. You’re f*cked.”

Miocic anticipates his fight with Jones being rebooked for the expected end of the year pay-per-view in New York.

“(The UFC) were talking about July. That passed on,” Miocic said. “I’m thinking more maybe November again in New York.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie