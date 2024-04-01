Sting Factor: March's biggest recruiting burns

John Garica Jr/Rivals.com

March saw 15 decommitments among power conference programs, including from some significant commits across the country. Here is a Sting Factor ranking which ones hurt the most.

*****

FACT OR FICTION: David Sanders will end up signing with Georgia

*****

1. JUSTUS TERRY'S FLIP FROM GEORGIA TO USC

Overview: The five-star defensive end from Manchester, Ga., committed to the Bulldogs more than a year ago and while Florida State and Alabama flirted with him it looked like his recruitment was shut down. Small-time Georgia kid, elite talent commits to the Bulldogs is hardly a surprise.

But then in recent weeks Terry took a visit to USC, met Aaron Donald, fell in love with the program and flipped to the Trojans. That was a major surprise. Georgia is not giving up on him as Terry will visit Athens again soon.

While the UGA program won’t implode if it doesn’t get Terry back, it is a major loss because he’s not only local, but so talented.

Sting factor: 9

*****

2. JAYVAN BOGGS' DECOMMITMENT FROM OHIO STATE

Overview: The four-star receiver from Cocoa, Fla., might be a Brandon Innis-light type of prospect where he doesn’t totally flash with just athleticism but he gets open against everybody and catches everything. That’s why it was no surprise when Boggs picked Ohio State in October as the Buckeyes always load up at receiver.

But after some visits and maybe a hint from the Ohio State coaches to end it or decommit, Boggs opted to reopen his recruitment with Missouri, Georgia, Notre Dame and UCF as the new frontrunners.

Sting factor: 8

*****

3. ADRIAN WILSON'S DECOMMITMENT FROM OREGON

Overview: Following Oregon’s big Saturday Night Live event over the summer, Wilson flipped from TCU to the Ducks and it looked like his recruitment was wrapped up. The Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss four-star receiver, who doesn’t say much about his recruitment, remained locked in until just a few days ago when he backed off his Oregon pledge.

Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others are involved and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him stay closer to home.

Sting factor: 8

*****

4. ANTONIO COLEMAN'S FLIP FROM AUBURN TO ALABAMA

Overview: Coleman has done a little flip-flop so far in his recruitment as the four-star defensive tackle from Saraland, Ala., committed to Alabama in September, flipped to Auburn in December but then flipped back to the Crimson Tide in March.

New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff did a great job not giving up on Coleman, who chose the Tigers amid uncertainty following former coach Nick Saban’s retirement.

Coleman said in the end Tuscaloosa was where he wanted to be. Auburn almost scored big with a major flip but it wasn’t meant to last.

Sting factor: 8

*****

5. CARIUS CURNE'S DECOMMITMENT FROM ARKANSAS

Overview: In early February, Curne committed to Arkansas. By late March, the four-star offensive guard from Marion, Ark., backed off his pledge to the Razorbacks. The rumor has been that after LSU offered Curne had focused mainly on the Tigers in his recruitment but he was also just at Ole Miss for a visit.

It wouldn’t be a shock if he ended up back in the SEC, but not at Arkansas, this time in Baton Rouge.

Sting factor: 7

*****

6. JAMARION PARKER'S DECOMMITMENT FROM ARKANSAS

Overview: The four-star running back from St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter committed to Arkansas on the first day of September and then endured a disappointing 4-8 season where coach Sam Pittman was on the hot seat.

Parker stayed committed until late March when he backed off his Arkansas pledge as Nebraska and TCU among others put on the full-court press. The four-star rushed for 1,207 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 101 carries last season and as the Razorbacks need to load up with talent, a loss like Parker hurts.

Sting factor: 7

*****

7. JADEN NICKENS' DECOMMITMENT FROM OKLAHOMA

Overview: After winning another basketball state championship, Nickens decided to reopen his recruitment and back off his Oklahoma pledge as he looks at programs now that will let him play both sports in college.

If the Sooners would allow that then the Oklahoma City (Okla.) Millwood four-star standout would be very serious about them again but now Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Missouri are getting more involved.

Sting factor: 6

*****

8. KALEN EDWARDS DECOMMITMENT FROM AUBURN

Overview: Following a thriller against Alabama last season, where it looked like Auburn had turned a major corner in coach Hugh Freeze’s first year, the four-star defensive tackle from Dyersburg, Tenn., made his pledge to the Tigers.

But a few months later, Edwards – who doesn’t talk much about his recruitment – has reopened his recruitment and now an official visit to Georgia is scheduled.

Sting factor: 6

*****

9. JAYLAN BECKLEY'S DECOMMITMENT FROM CLEMSON

Overview: Clemson does not host prospects every weekend like some programs but that makes every trip there more important. During its junior day in January, the high three-star offensive tackle from Addison (Texas) Trinity Christian Academy picked the Tigers. But less than a month later, Beckley backed off his pledge as LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor among others are involved.

This sting factor would be higher but Clemson is in line for some elite offensive linemen in this class as position coach Matt Luke is doing a phenomenal job there and No. 1 offensive tackle David Sanders could have Clemson on top right now.

Sting factor: 6

*****

10. LOCKLAN HEWLETT'S DECOMMITMENT FROM WAKE FOREST

Overview: The three-star quarterback from St. Augustine, Fla., committed to Wake Forest last summer and then threw for 2,712 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in his junior season. Hewlett was a big pickup at a premium position for the Demon Deacons but in recent days the three-star backed off his Wake Forest pledge.

Pitt and USF were the first two to get involved again and Minnesota reached out as well but has since landed a commitment from four-star QB Jackson Kollock.

Sting factor: 6