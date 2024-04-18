Steven Schumacher's Press Conference

[Getty Images]

Ahead of Stoke City's upcoming home game vs Plymouth Argyle, Steven Schumacher has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference.

The Potters head coach discussed facing his former side, the atmosphere he wants fans to create at home and the return of Luke Cundle.

Plymouth: "Plymouth Argyle are going to be so up for this game because they are coming up against their ex-manager, so we need to make sure that we are ready for that and be better than them in all departments. Our job as the coaching staff is to take all emotion away from it and just speak about what's in front of us."

Supporters: "Our fans have been really good, I can honestly say that. We want the Bet365 at the weekend to be absolutely bouncing in our favour. We want to try as best as we can to keep the Argyle fans quiet and that's over to us as staff and players to get the result that we all desperately want."

Luke Cundle: "He hasn't had the game time that he wanted, but he trains the same. His personality, his enthusiasm for the game and his energy is why I brought him here because that's what we needed. He's been brilliant."