Steve Smith Sr. apparently wants the Panthers to draft QB Malik Willis

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Malik Willis
    American football quarterback
  • Steve Smith Sr.
    Steve Smith Sr.
    American football player

Whether you’re a fan of the team or just merely an onlooker, you have to feel at least a little bad for the Carolina Panthers in their embarrassing and exhausting search for a quarterback. Heck, franchise great Steve Smith Sr. apparently is.

On Thursday night, this year’s batch of quarterback prospects took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to show off the goods. And Smith, who was on the NFL Network call for this portion of the combine workout, dropped some not-so-subtle hints as to where he’d like to see Liberty University’s Malik Willis land.

Although Willis chose to restrict his combine outing to just the throwing drills, he shined in front of NFL evaluators once again. Just as he did at the 2022 Senior Bowl, the 22-year-old exhibited his eye-opening arm strength—chucking the rock with relative ease for bombs of over 50 yards.

Two of the eyes that were opened were, obviously, Smith’s. Perhaps head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer should pick up on Smitty’s hints seeing as though he knows a thing or two about quarterbacks in Carolina.

