Steve Kerr: Moses Moody to see larger role with Warriors

Just two nights after suffering a significant eye injury, Moses Moody bounced back on Thursday and gave the Golden State Warriors a big lift late in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors entered the fourth quarter down by eight points but managed to tie the game up at 104 apiece after a pair of 3-pointers by Moody. He scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter, going a perfect 5-of-5 from the field with three 3-pointers overall.

The outing came as Moody sported a black eye following a collision with Karl-Anthony Towns on Tuesday. He suffered a swollen eye as well but still managed to practice with the team on Wednesday and eventually play versus the Mavericks.

Steve Kerr said the recent play of Moody has earned him a larger role.

We’ve seen this coming from Moses for a while now. He has continued to get better in practice. He has played well in the G League. He has played well when we’ve given him consistent minutes. He is a guy with good size — really smart and really tough. Moses is going to be a part of things moving forward. He is now at the point where he is ready, as he showed tonight.

Moody had played sparingly for the Warriors to begin the season but has seen a larger role as of late with the team dealing with several injuries. He brings good size to the court and can hit timely shots as he showed versus the Mavericks.

Kerr wouldn’t commit to Moody playing a set number of minutes each night moving forward but said the 14th pick will have the opportunity to see the court more. Based on his production to this point, that could be a valuable addition to the rotation for the Warriors.

