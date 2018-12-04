Steve Kerr, Kevin Durant downplay Trae Young-Steph Curry comparisons

Hawks rookie guard Trae Young has invited comparisons to Steph Curry. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

With his seemingly unlimited range, slight stature, and cult-like following in college, Trae Young has invited comparisons to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry ever since he entered the national spotlight.

The comparisons may seem natural, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr and forward Kevin Durant think the comparisons are premature and not fair to the rookie guard.

Before Monday’s game between the Warriors and Atlanta Hawks, the two spoke to the media about the players similarities and power of expectations.

Steve Kerr on the Young-Curry comparisons: "I understand the comparisons, but they probably should wait."





Kevin Durant argues it's not fair to Trae Young to being compared to Steph Curry





Similar profiles

On the surface, it certainly does seem aggressive to compare a rookie guard — even a high lottery pick — to a league MVP, but it’s hard to ignore the similarities between Curry and Young. Curry and the Warriors have helped jump start the latest three-point revolution in modern basketball, and Young is perhaps the first college star to fully lean into that ethos.

Curry single-handedly took underdog Davidson to national prominence and the Elite Eight with his shooting prowess in 2007. And while Young’s Oklahoma squad was more heralded in 2018, he was still able to elevate the program by shooting often, shooting from deep, and shooting with confidence. That allowed him to become the first college player to ever lead the nation in scoring and assists.

And it’s not just their similar styles and thin frames, the two put up nearly identical numbers in college:

Check out how similar Trae Young and Steph Curry's college stats are. pic.twitter.com/VX13HXWQKl — Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib) December 4, 2018





In some ways, Curry’s success after the Warriors took him seventh overall in 2009 allowed the Hawks to draft Young fourth overall nine years later.

Trae Young’s relationship with Steph

Young struggled in his first matchup against the Warriors in November, shooting 2-for-12 from the field, including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc, but that wasn’t the first time he got to talk with Curry. Shortly before the NBA Draft Lottery, the two got a chance to catch up.

“He’s given me a lot of advice,” Young said to ESPN. “Just to enjoy this process and to focus. I’m a professional now. I’m not an amateur anymore. Just to have fun and do something great when I get here. Don’t just be happy that I’ve made it. Be special, be different.”

Young certainly has a ways to go before he’s close to Curry’s level, but even Kerr noted Young’s incredible skill in shooting and passing. What’s more, Curry certainly didn’t enter the league scoring 30 points per game.

“I’m sure he was inspired by Steph, it’s pretty obvious to see when you watch him play that Steph inspired him,” Kerr said. “He plays like him. But any comparisons have to wait. You have to see how he does over the next couple of years. But you also have to remember where Steph was back in 2010. Steph’s come a long way.”

