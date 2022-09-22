Steve Kerr highlights Warriors' streamlined James Wiseman plan for 2022-23

Kerr envisions streamlined plan for Wiseman in second full season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like James Wiseman's development is right on schedule.

On Wednesday's episode of "The TK Show," Warriors coach Steve Kerr relayed to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that the other coaches were "raving" about their 21-year-old center and that Wiseman's development stemmed from seeing more action.

"He played a ton this summer ... played a lot of pickup games, stayed healthy, his knee feels good," Kerr said to Kawakami. "So he's in a really good place, going into camp."

Moreover, Kerr said that typically with big men, it often takes time for them to develop as opposed to forwards or guards. Additionally, the development could take longer if they have little to no college experience, as was the case with Wiseman, who only played three games at Memphis.

Kerr also added that he and the rest of the coaching staff "didn't put" Wiseman in the best position to succeed as instead of slowly bringing him along, they played him in place of the injured Kevon Looney.

"We were more interested in just getting him experience, trying to speed up the development process and I think that was, in retrospect, that was unfair to him," Kerr admitted to Kawakami.

Nevertheless, Kerr feels that this time around, it's a more "organic, natural progression" for Wiseman and won't be rushed to develop, especially since the Warriors have other players ready to contribute.

Regarding Wiseman's role, Kerr thinks that with the experience the young center gained through playing in summer league and throughout the summer in general, Wiseman will know what to do with the ball.

"He understands that if he's on the floor with Steph [Curry] or Klay [Thompson] and they're the best shooters in the world and he needs to throw the ball to them if they're open because it's a better chance of the shot going in," Kerr explained.

Story continues

Lastly, the Warriors coach feels that because Golden State is healthy, that will ultimately benefit Wiseman in the long run.

"A lot of this just comes with experience and because we're whole now, compared to two years ago in his rookie year when we were decimated, it'll just be easier for him and easier for us to streamline things and put him in a better position to succeed," Kerr concluded.

With the Warriors looking to repeat next season, they will need all the help they can get.

If Wiseman can live up to some of the expectations the coaching staff has set, it's not outside the realm of possibility to see Golden State raising the Larry O'Brien trophy again next June.

