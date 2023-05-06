Steve Kerr discounting Warriors' road struggles entering Game 3 vs. Lakers

Kerr 'discounting' Warriors' road struggles entering Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All season long, the biggest mystery surrounding the defending champion Warriors was their inability to show up on the road.

Golden State slumped to an 11-30 record away from Chase Center, tallying fewer road wins than seven teams that didn't even make the NBA Play-In Tournament. Steph Curry didn't have the answer for the road woes. Neither did Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Draymond Green never revealed the solution on his podcast.

But heading into the Warriors' Game 3 matchup against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, Kerr isn't too worried. The past is the past.

"I’m discounting everything that happened in the regular season, honestly, because I feel like we’re a different team now," Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke and Festus Ezeli on "Warriors Postgame Live" after Golden State's Game 2 victory. "We went through the gauntlet with Sacramento, and we won the last two road games."

The Warriors' struggles away from Chase Center leaked into their first-round NBA playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. They lost the first two contest of that series at Golden 1 Center, allowing 17 offensive rebounds in Game 1 and committing 22 turnovers in Game 2.

After taking care of business at home and evening the series at two games apiece, Golden State was victorious in its return to Sacramento in Game 5, and closed out the series behind Curry's 50-point masterpiece on the road in Game 7.

Up next? A trip to Southern California for Game 3. As a franchise, Golden State has lost 13 of its last 14 road playoff games against the Lakers, dating back to the 1969 playoffs when they were still known as the San Francisco Warriors [h/t Josh Dubow].

Kerr might consider that statistic just as relevant as the Warriors' glaring 11-30 road record this season.

Story continues

"We went through the fire, and we’re a different group now," Kerr said to Burke and Ezeli. "We’re a different team than we were two weeks ago. I think that will help us in LA. We know it will be a tough environment, but we’re ready to roll."

Game 3 between the Warriors and Lakers tips off Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT. Tune in to "Warriors Pregame Live" at 4:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast