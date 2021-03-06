Stephen Curry now tied with a Warriors legend for most NBA All-Star starter selections in franchise history

After starting in the NBA All-Star game from 2014-2019, Stephen Curry is back as a 2021 starter. The 70th NBA All-Star game also marks Curry’s seventh selection as a starter, which ties the Golden State Warriors franchise record.

The Davidson product is now even with Warriors legend Rick Barry for most NBA All-Star starter selections in the history of the franchise. Barry was an NBA All-Star in Golden State from 1972-1978 after coming over to the NBA from the ABA.

Curry will suit up for Team LeBron on Sunday: