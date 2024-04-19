Stephen Curry jersey still most popular among NBA fans
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors had a rough season plagued by painful losses. Their disappointing season ended Tuesday with a 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.
Golden State’s superstar point guard, Stephen Curry, is still golden in the eyes of NBA fans across the country, however.
Curry topped the NBA’s list of most popular jerseys for the second half of the 2023-24 season based on NBAStore.com sales, league officials said Friday. The “Baby Faced Assassin” known for drilling 3-pointers is considered one of the greatest shooters of all-time.
It’s no wonder that wearing a Curry jersey to school earns automatic coolness points. In fact, Curry has led the NBA in jersey sales on NBAStore.com for three of the last seven years.
NBA’s most popular jerseys from the second half of the 2023-24 season:
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
The Warriors as a team rank third for the NBA’s most popular team merchandise, topped only by the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
