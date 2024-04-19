Stephen Curry jersey still most popular among NBA fans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors had a rough season plagued by painful losses. Their disappointing season ended Tuesday with a 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

Golden State’s superstar point guard, Stephen Curry, is still golden in the eyes of NBA fans across the country, however.

Curry topped the NBA’s list of most popular jerseys for the second half of the 2023-24 season based on NBAStore.com sales, league officials said Friday. The “Baby Faced Assassin” known for drilling 3-pointers is considered one of the greatest shooters of all-time.

Stephen Curry shoots over Keon Ellis of the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter during the Play-In Tournament at Golden 1 Center on April 16, 2024 in Sacramento. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It’s no wonder that wearing a Curry jersey to school earns automatic coolness points. In fact, Curry has led the NBA in jersey sales on NBAStore.com for three of the last seven years.

NBA’s most popular jerseys from the second half of the 2023-24 season:

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers joke around during their game at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors as a team rank third for the NBA’s most popular team merchandise, topped only by the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

