Stephen A apologizes to America for Warriors' awful effort vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Stephen A. Smith has a message for the American public after the Warriors' disastrous first half against the Boston Celtics in a primetime game on Sunday at TD Garden.

Speaking during the halftime show, the ESPN analyst lambasted the Warriors for their level of play and allowing the Celtics to build a 44-point lead at halftime, stating that the team is getting beaten so badly they might as well just postpone the next few games and take the week off.

"This is an epic butt whooping. This is so bad Kendrick Perkins needs to take off that suit... We want to apologize to the American people."



Stephen A. Smith on the Warriors getting absolutely DOMINATED by the Celtics in the first half 🗣pic.twitter.com/ycB0qxvc4e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024

“Wow, there’s language I can’t repeat because we’re on network television, I won’t do that” Smith said.

“This is an epic butt-whopping…They should postpone the game and give the Warriors about a week to recover. I’ve never seen anything like this, this isn’t the end of the game, this is halftime. The Golden State Warriors were nearly down by 50 at halftime.”

Smith continued his monologue, finally ending by apologizing to the rest of America for being subjected to watching such an abysmal game in what was supposed to be a marquee primetime matchup.

“Steph Curry doesn’t even look like he belongs out there,” Smith explained. “None of us saw this coming, we want to apologize to the American people for what we just saw in this first half. We’ve never seen that, that could have happened to me, it might as well be me limping around out there, that’s how bad Golden State is playing.”

While the Warriors had been playing very well in recent weeks, the team clearly was not prepared for the offensive onslaught of the Celtics, who own the best record in the NBA.

While Golden State was in the game momentarily, halfway through the first quarter Boston rattled off a 23-1 run to obliterate any hopes of the Warriors contending.

