Steph jokingly offers perfect solution to Warriors' home struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It's no secret that the Warriors have been a much better team on the road than at Chase Center during the 2023-24 NBA season.

And after another convincing win away from home Friday, star point guard Steph Curry hilariously came up with the perfect way for Golden State to cure its home-court woes.

"We might need to stay in a hotel in San Francisco and act like it's a road game," Curry said on "Warriors Postgame Live" after Golden State's 115-97 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. "Like they do in football and stay in a hotel the night before. I don't know what it is about the road Warriors. We've kept our season alive with our road performance.

"It means a lot, and with what it's looking like, we're going to have to do that to get into the playoffs. [It's] something to rely on."

"We might need to stay in a hotel in San Francisco."



Steph has the solution to the Dubs' home struggles 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hs8Kt9wBwP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2024

The Warriors improved to 21-15 on the road this season after their win in Charlotte, compared to their 18-19 record at Chase Center. Golden State's latest victory was its 13th road win in its last 16 games away from the Bay, and the team will need every win it can get moving forward as the Western Conference's No. 10 seed hangs in the balance.

Whatever the reason is for the Warriors' success on the road this season, Curry has the right mindset to try and duplicate it at home.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast