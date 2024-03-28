Steph drops night night, kicks chairs after dagger 3 in Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry let out all kinds of emotions after draining a dagger 3-pointer to seal the Warriors' 101-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at Kia Center.

With just over 30 seconds remaining in the contest, Curry nailed a step-back 3-pointer and directed a lengthy version of his signature "night, night" gesture at Magic fans.

Then as he returned to the Warriors' bench, Curry kicked several chairs before letting out a primal scream.

STEPH SAYS “NIGHT NIGHT” TO THE MAGIC AFTER DAGGER 😴 pic.twitter.com/a50EojxSlx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 28, 2024

Curry's frustration might stem from Draymond Green's first-quarter ejection, a moment that seemed to frustrate the two-time NBA MVP.

Steph’s reaction to Draymond’s ejection pic.twitter.com/5TH5DYC9w1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

Curry was quiet most of the night but he capped off the Warriors' second consecutive win with the final five points.

Steph delivering in the clutch, what else is new 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xGm7usflne — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 28, 2024

In total, Curry finished with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range.

As the Warriors fight for their Western Conference Play-in lives, Curry is dead set on making sure they don't fall out of the NBA playoff picture.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast