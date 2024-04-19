Steph Curry to wear No. 4 with Team USA in Olympics

While the rest of the Golden State Warriors will enter the offseason and await next season, Steph Curry has been named to Team USA for the summer Olympic games in Paris.

When suiting up for Team USA, the All-Star point guard will don a new number in Paris. Instead of his traditional No. 30, Curry will wear No. 4.

Quick look at Stephen Curry in the USA No. 4 jersey. This will be the first time he plays on Team USA in the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/fYAGtCibxo — chano (@chanodesigns) April 17, 2024

Olympic Curry will get to cooking this summer. Can't wait to see ya in Paris, @StephenCurry30 🇺🇸 #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/xxsdQ0ER5b — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) April 17, 2024

While this summer will be his first Olympic games in Paris, it won’t be Curry’s first time wearing No. 4 for Team USA. In his past appearances with Team USA in FIBA World Cups, Curry has worn No. 4.

Other notable players to wear No. 4 for Team USA include Jimmy Butler, Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley. San Antonio Spurs wing Keldon Johnson was the latest member of Team USA to wear No. 4.

