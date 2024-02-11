Steph Curry unimpressed with Jusuf Nurkic’s ‘idiotic’ comments

Steph Curry wasn’t impressed by Jusuf Nurkic’s comments on Draymond Green following the Golden State Warriors win over the Phoenix Suns. The veteran big man told the media that Green “hadn’t learned anything” following his indefinite suspension from the NBA. However, Curry believes Green has been “walking the line” between being competitive and professional.

When speaking to the media after the game, Curry shared his thoughts on Green’s overall performance against Phoenix. He shared how Green’s offensive output has been mirroring his defensive impact, which has allowed Golden State to play with a tempo and aggression we’ve rarely seen from them this season.

“He gave us great energy in the sense of that competitive energy that you need to win a game like tonight,” Curry said. “To beat the moment. And I know that everybody is going to talk about what Nurkic said and how idiotic that was. Just the fact that Draymond knows how to walk the line that he needs to walk, this was probably his best game that you’ve seen it. Where he was loud, firey, competitive, and jaw back-and-forth, we were playing basketball. And, if you didn’t see that tonight, then you ain’t watching the game.”

Green has been operating as the Warriors’ small-ball center. He’s elevating the roster’s overall defensive efforts and thriving in a role that lets him quarterback the team at the top of the perimeter.

Steph believes Draymond did an excellent job walking the line tonight, calling Nurkić's comments "idiotic" 👀 pic.twitter.com/NgEYCCCOJY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 11, 2024

The Warriors have won six of their last seven games. As such, they’ve climbed into the play-in tournament spots in the Western Conference as the 10th seed. Golden State will undoubtedly have its eyes set on bigger things after the All-Star break, and that all starts with continuing to stack wins.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire