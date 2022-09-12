What Steph Curry told Snoop Dogg about Kevin Durant trade speculation

What Steph told Snoop Dogg in conversation about KD trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Kevin Durant asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in June, speculation began as to which team could put together an offer that would be enough to land the 12-time NBA All-Star.

The Warriors reportedly were interested in a possible reunion with Durant, but it required Golden State, and all teams involved, to pay a steep price.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Warriors superstar Steph Curry revealed a conversation he had with rapper Snoop Dogg about Golden State possibly trading for Durant.

Curry stated that Durant had unrealistic expectations in that his preferred destinations would retain superstar rosters upon acquiring the Nets star, without considering the assets that must go to Brooklyn in a trade.

“Man, he thinks that they’re gonna go to teams — like if he went to Phoenix — that they’re gonna be the same team if he’s there,” Curry told Snoop.

“[Boston Celtics] have a little bit of everything, but they would have to deal with the organizational transition to get rid of Jaylen [Brown]. He’s such a pivotal piece.… If they would have done that.”

In the Warriors’ case, it would mean letting go of young players such as Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody in a potential trade for Durant, which Golden State reportedly wasn’t willing to do.

Curry agreed with Snoop that Durant was better off staying with the Nets rather than pursuing a trade out of Brooklyn.

Ultimately, Durant and the Nets reconciled, ending the trade speculation, since the superstar is under contract until 2026. Still, how long both parties will get along to make the situation work in Brooklyn past the 2022-23 NBA season is a mystery.

