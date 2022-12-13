Steph Curry names Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson part of all-time starting five

Steph names MJ, Magic as part of all-time starting five originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Talk about a stacked starting five.

In a brief clip posted to Sports Illustrated's Twitter account, Warriors star Steph Curry revealed who would make up his all-time starting five if he were included.

"I'm going with Magic [Johnson]; we'll play hybrid guards," Curry said as to who would be his backcourt mate.

Curry's subsequent selection was almost a no-brainer, considering he and his next pick are from North Carolina.

"You got [Michael] Jordan," Curry added.

The 34-year-old's next pick could be considered surprising to some, but ultimately fits in line with what Curry is going for in the grand scheme.

"You got Dirk [Nowitzki] packing the floor, shooting the ball," Curry continued.

And for his final pick, Curry chose arguably the most dominant center of the last 30 years.

"And you got the big man, the Diesel [Shaquille O'Neal], holding it down. So that's a solid lineup, I think," Curry concluded.

For Curry to pick Johnson and Jordan as his first two choices makes sense. Johnson is often mentioned as the greatest point guard of all time, with his slick passes and unreal vision, while Jordan is often hailed as the greatest basketball player of all time.

In picking Nowitzki and O'Neal as his two frontcourt players, Curry has paired up an almost undefendable tandem.

O'Neal is almost a guaranteed basket when he gets the ball down low and if he kicks it out to Nowitzki, it's almost certain that the shot is going in, as the former Dallas Mavericks star hit 38 percent of his 3-point attempts during his career.

Finally, that leaves Curry. From hitting buzzer-beaters from 30 feet to being the engine that pushed the Warriors to their fourth NBA championship in eight years, Curry and his basketball exploits are well-known.

Regardless of where Curry is listed among the greatest players of all time, there is no doubt that he deserves to be on the list of the greatest players in NBA history.

And it is only fitting that one of the most stacked hypothetical starting fives includes Curry.

