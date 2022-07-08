Steph Curry goes full Hulk after sinking amazing eagle shot from fairway

Steph goes full Hulk after sinking amazing eagle shot from fairway originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is always hitting from distance. Even on the golf course.

After a rough start to the opening round of the American Century Championship, the Warriors superstar turned things around on the 13th hole. Standing on the fairway 95 yards from the pin, Curry plopped his second shot just a few feet from the hole. It spun backwards and crawled into the hole for an eagle.

The shot was brilliant. Curry's reaction was just as great.

Steph was so hyped after holing out for eagle from the fairway ðŸ˜²ðŸ˜‚pic.twitter.com/O1a7crUkYA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 8, 2022

Curry was five over par on the front nine but shot even par over the final nine holes to finish the day with a 77, five shots over par and 16 points in the tournament's scoring system. He'll get another chance on the course Saturday when the celebrity golf tournament continues.

