Steph Curry breaks Warriors franchise records for total minutes

Steph Curry has now played the most minutes out of any player in Golden State Warriors history. The superstar guard has totaled more than 30,730 minutes for the franchise that drafted him in 2009 over 895 regular-season career games for the Bay Area franchise.

Curry, 35, has amassed 22,107 total regular-season points and 3,462 made threes during his tenure, and has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, despite his advancing age, Curry has once again been the best player on his team to begin the season. The four-time champion is currently averaging 30.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 48.4% shooting from the field and 45.3% from 3-point range.

With the remainder of this season and another two seasons under contract, Curry will have more than enough time to continue racking up his total minutes to further establish his legacy as arguably the greatest Warriors player of all time.

Stephen Curry has now played more minutes than ANY Warrior in franchise history. The franchise's minutes played record was previously held by Nate Thurmond. pic.twitter.com/sc9QH4moNo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 21, 2023

Despite their recent slump, Steve Kerr can rely on Curry to set the tone. The veteran guard will have a big hand in any success the franchise has in the coming months and years, just as he has throughout his career with the team.

