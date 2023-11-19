Steph Curry amazingly stares down OKC bench on look-away 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry returned to the Warriors' lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night at Chase Center, and he didn't waste any time reminding the young OKC team that he can do amazing things.

Early in the third quarter, Curry dropped his patented look-away 3-pointer on the Thunder, and he did it in epic fashion, staring down Oklahoma City's bench before the ball went through the basket.

Curry has been tormenting opponents with the look-away 3-pointer for years, but it has been a while since he has busted it out.

The early-third-quarter 3-pointer gave Curry three made triples and 17 points in the game, his first content since last Sunday, when he sustained a right knee injury that forced him to miss the last two games.

The Warriors, looking to end their five-game losing streak, need every Curry bucket they can get, whether they are look-away 3-pointers or not.

